Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Photos From Bali Vacation Amid Acting Break

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently vacationing in Bali, recently shared a set of pictures and videos from her trip. Sharing the photos, the actor informed her fans that she is "living every moment". She recently announced an acting break owing to health issues after completing her shoot for Indian Citadel and Kushi.

Another page from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Bali album

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from Bali in which she can be seen enjoying with her friend Anusha Swamy. The album includes photos of Samantha, dressed in a white co-ord set, trying her hand at poetry and enjoying nature. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Live a little they said."

Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Enjoy the every day Sam." Another wrote, "Loving your posts, stay blessed."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Sunday post

Earlier, she shared the first part of the Bali pictures from her album, in which she can be seen enjoying her day at the beach. The album also includes the delicious meal the actress is having during her trip.

(A screengrab from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post | Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)

Why did Samantha Ruth Prabhu take break from acting?

Samantha had a busy six months after the release of Shaakuntalam in April. The actress completed the filming of Kushi, which is slated to release on September 1, and the Indian version of Citadel, scheduled to release next year. After wrapping up all her films, the actress, who is fighting an auto-immune condition -- Myositis, announced her decision to take a break from acting for a while a week ago. A source close to Republic Digital informed us that she will soon return to work.