Samantha Ruth Prabhu Unwinds In Bali Amid Acting Break | Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently made headlines when she decided to take a short break from acting. Her decision came after her myositis diagnosis, which is an auto-immune disorder. After shooting back-to-back projects this year, The Kushi actress is currently spending time in Bali with her friends. She shared glimpses of her vacation, letting fans in on her getaway.

3 things you need to know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in Kushi, set for September 1 release.

The actress has taken a short break from acting to focus on her health.

This year, she also filmed for the upcoming web series Citadel, opposite Varun Dhawan.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu unwinds in Bali

After spending a peaceful time at a yoga retreat center, the Shaakuntalam actress jetted off to a foreign location. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her exotic getaway. In the photos, she posed in the midst of a picturesque view.

(Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys her time away amid nature in Bali | Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)

On this trip, Samantha has been accompanied by a friend. From sharing her pictures in the lap of nature to giving a glimpse of her breakfast spread, Samantha kept her fans updated about her health. She sported a new haircut in the pictures.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu spends time at a yoga center

After announcing a short sabbatical from acting, Samantha spent some time in an ashram. The Kushi actress shared a series of photos in which she could be seen in deep meditation. Along with the photos, she wrote, “A meditative state is my most powerful source of strength.”

(Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken time off from work to focus on her health | Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)

Samantha has had a busy year with back-to-back work commitments. After promotions of Shaakuntalam, she shot for Kushi and Citadel. The actress, who is fighting an auto-immune condition, announced her decision to take a short break from work a week ago. A source close to Republic Digital informed us that she will soon return to work.