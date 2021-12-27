Samantha Ruth Prabhu Spends Time With Friends In 'heaven' That She Calls Goa; See Pics

Samantha Prabhu is giving fans major vacay goals Instagram by posting her latest pics from Goa. The actor has been making headlines since the release of her latest item number in the film Pushpa. It seems like 2022 will definitely be a great one for the actor as her Oo Antava from Allu Arjun's latest film Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1 tops the Youtube's top 100 music Videos' Global list.

Samantha Prabhu enjoys her Goa vacay with friends

New Year is just around the corner and one can see a lot of celebs vacationing already. Samantha Prabhu is currently enjoying her vacation in Goa. She took to her Instagram handle and uploaded some sneak-peeks from her Goan getaway. In the latest drop, she can be seen flaunting her swimsuit in between the lake. The psychedelic print gave those boho-chic vibes. The actor captioned the picture, "#goayoubeauty". Samantha is all smiles as she poses in front of the camera.

The Family Man star also dropped more pictures to her Instagram story in which she is witnessed enjoying gala time with her girls. She shared a photo with her friends, fashion designer- entrepreneur Shilpa Reddy and model-lawyer Vasuki Sunkavalli. Samantha captioned this post, calling Goa "A little bit of heaven" and "Goa Diaries".

Oo Antava tops Youtube's top 100 music Videos' Global list

Samantha's latest Oo Antava is trending on number one on Youtube's compiled playlist. The actor matched the steps with Allu Arjun and donned a shimmery purple blouse in the Devi Sri Prasad song. The video gained stacks of love from fans and followers and has a whopping 30 Million views on YouTube as of December 27. As her Oo Antava song was receiving mixed reactions, she took to her Instagram and wrote, "I played good, I played bad, I was funny, I was serious, I was a chat show host too.. I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up ...but being sexy is next level hard work....phew #ooantavaooooantava Thank you for the love".

On the work front, Samantha will be next seen in Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam based on Indian Telugu-language mythological drama. Hari Shankar's Yashoda is her other lined up project. The film will be released on October 8, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl