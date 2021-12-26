Yearender 2021: From 'Marakkar' To Samantha Ruth, Top Newsmakers Of South Film Industries

2021 was another year that witnessed a lesser number of films due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that didn't stop many stars of the film industry from making headlines. Numerous celebrities of the South film industry were in the news for various reasons, be it positive developments or controversies.

Vijay and Kamal Haasan were the newsmakers of the Tamil film industry, the former for Master and the latter for his performance in the elections. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was in the news for the feats of his films Marakkar & Drishyam 2. The demise of Puneeth Rajkumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's personal and professional life were some of the other highlights of the year.

Yearender 2021: Biggest Newsmakers of South film industry

Mohanlal's films create waves

The year kicked off in a grand way for Mohanlal as the sequel of blockbuster Drishyam was released in February. The investigation family drama won praises again, and its climax and the twist, in particular, was a big talking point. The plot was loved so much, that the Telugu version, starring Venkatesh was made and also released this year.

Moreover, the superstar's period action film Marakkar; Lion of the Arabian Sea won multiple National Awards, including Best Feature Film, in March. The feat was achieved even before its release and the film is reported to be a success after it hit the theatres in December.

Kamal Haasan loses elections

Veteran Tamil actor Kamal Haasan was in the news throughout the year as his Makkal Needhi Maiam party contested in the Tamil Nadu state elections. His party failed to win a single seat. While he himself could only emerge a runner-up after a nail-biter fight for the Coimbatore (South) seat in April.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made headlines for multiple reasons. The actor first created an impact with her Bollywood debut in the web series, The Family Man Season 2 in June. In October, she parted ways with her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya leaving fans of the star couple in shock.

She announced in November that she was venturing into Hollywood as she had signed The Arrangements Of Love with BAFTA-winning director Philip John. Her dance number in recent release Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 too was watched millions of times.

Vijay

Tamil superstar Vijay starred in Master this year, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was a success at the box office, said to have earned Rs 250 crore at the worldwide box office. His announcement of the film Beast too was a talking point, as it went on to be the most liked and retweeted a post on Twitter this year.

Jai Bhim

Suriya-starrer caste-based drama Jai Bhim was in the news for various reasons. The film offended one section of the Vanniyar caste group over the portrayal of a cop character, which they felt defamed leader PMK Kaduvetti Guru. The lead actor was also given protection amid the protests against him.

The movie also enjoys an impressive 9.4 rating on IMDB, to make it to its 'Top 250 movies; of all-time list.

Puneeth Rajkumar

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away from a heart attack on October 29. The news left his fans, and numerous stars of the film industry deeply saddened and shocked. Tributes poured in for the multi-talented artist from the political and sports fraternity as well, while thousands of people arrived for his funeral.

Drug case

Actors Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Tej, director Puri Jagannadh and others were questioned in August-September by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a 2017 drugs case. They were grilled as allegations of money laundering emerged after the 2017 case was busted, following the arrest of a three-member gang.

Ponniyin Selvan

While Mani Ratnam's ambitious period action Ponniyin Selvan gripped the attention of netizens by launching a new poster, and revealing that its release date would be 2022, it also sparked controversies. A complaint was lodged against the makers after a horse died on the sets on August 11, with PETA getting involved in the case.

Even lead actor Trisha landed in a soup when an outfit demanded her arrest for allegedly entering a temple with her footwear on.

Pushpa: The Rise Part 01

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise Part 01 hit the theatres this week and stormed the box office. The venture is said to have collected close to Rs 200 crore at the box office globally. Even the Hindi version made headlines by minting over Rs 30 crore till now.

Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil was among the stars of the film industry to make headlines. He won praises for two characters with negative shades, first as an engineering dropout in Joji, and then as a man taking on corruption and battling threats after becoming a voice for people in Malik. While both these films were released on Over-the-Top, he made it up by starring as an antagonist in the Telugu film Pushpa, which was released in theatres.

