Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes On ‘That’s Not My Name’ Challenge On Instagram; Watch

The “That’s Not My Name” challenge has been trending on Instagram and TikTok these days. The challenge features actors sharing the different names of characters they’ve played over the years to the tune of a 2008 song by the Ting Tings. This trend has been recently dominated by South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha dropped a reels video on the most trending challenge, named 'That's Not My Name'. The text under the video read, "My name is Samantha, but they call me Jessie, Bindhu, Sravani, Madhuravani, Raji, Baby, Tara, Ramalakshmi, Mithya, Mithya, Rachana, Anasuya, Vaembu." The video ends with a glimpse of the actor's 'Oo Anthava' song from the movie Pushpa: The Rise.

Accepting the challenge, Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram handle to share a video. The video starts with the text “My name is Anushka Sharma but sometimes they call me…” The clip then goes on to show various characters from her reel life. Take a look at Anushka's video:

Atrangi Re star Sara Ali Khan too dominated the trend as she shared a video in which she included the name of all the characters she played. Sara also added about her upcoming film with Vicky Kaushal. The post read, "What’s my name? That’s a fun game".

Not only Samantha, but many Hollywood stars dominated the challenge including Victoria Justice, Drew Barrymore, Eva Longoria, Bailee Madison, Jennifer Garner. Idina Menzel, Tara Strong, Avan Jogia, Gordon Ramsay Jessica Marie Garcia, Jessica Alba, Zooey Deschanel, Hayley Kiyoko, Elizabeth Banks, and Gal Gadot.

Samantha on the work front

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has multiple projects in her kitty. Earlier, she announced that she has bagged an international project with the renowned filmmaker Philip Johns by writing, ''A whole new world♥️….. I last auditioned in 2009 for Ye Maya chesave . 12 years later ,and auditioning again,I felt the very same nervousness…. I guess it’s not everyday you get to audition for a BAFTA award winning , critically acclaimed , director of your most favourite series 'Downton Abbey’ ♥️ Jumping for joy that you picked me sir 🤗 #PhilipJohn .. Thankyou @sunitha.tati @gurufilms1 for the opportunity.. cant wait to start this exciting journey !! (sic)''

(Image: @samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram)