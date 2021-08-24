Samantha Ruth Prabhu Turns Into Real Life 'Cindrella' After THIS 'prince' Steals Her Shoe

The Family Man 2 actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu got her real-life 'princess' moment, but not without a unique and hilarious twist. Her mysterious prince charming not only managed to steal her footwear but also run away with it leaving the actor to chase after her 'prince'. Take a look at Prabhu's 'Furrytale' Cinderella moment.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Cindrella' moment

Taking to her Instagram, the 34-yea-old actor narrated her Cindrella moment where her Prince charming took her slipper and ran away. In the picture, the actor was captured candidly laughing and running with her one foot bare. She gave the caption the reason for her slipper being missing and revealed her Prince Charming.

The said 'prince' was none other than Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dog, Hash. She wrote, ''Story of my life … Cinderella and her missing slipper .. only in this case Prince Charming is a …'' and added a dog emoji at the end. The actor owns a French Bulldog named Hash and is often featured on her Instagram. Netizens could not help but adore Prabhu's unique twist in the fairytale. They flooded the comment section with love and heart emojis while some found humour in the situation.

More on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dog

The actor does is often seen flaunting love for her dog, Hash on her social media. In her previous post, Prabhu also revealed that her dog sometimes accompanies her to work as she wrote, ''He makes even working Sundays fun''. Recently, she took to her Instagram to share a video of her playing with Hash in their backyard. In the video, the dog was seen playing with the floating balloon with Prabhu.

Co-parenting Hash with her husband actor Naga Chaitanya, Prabhu also treats her fans with adorable pictures of Chaitanya with their dog. On the occasion of National Pet Day, the actor penned a sweet note for Hash. She wrote, ''He walked into our lives with that adorable face, wiggling that cute little bum and has filled our days with snuggles, compassion and absolute Love. The best dog ever...Except for that slight attitude, refusing to respond to his name, attacking other dogs, peeing on the carpet and eating pigeon poop... He is the "best dog ever.'' On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in the mythological drama titled Shaakuntalam.

IMAGE- SAMANTHA AKKINENI'S INSTAGRAM