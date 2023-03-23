Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Kushi To Release On This Date

South actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda recently revealed the release date of their upcoming film Kushi. Samantha shared a poster of the film, which featured the Telugu film’s release date. Kushi will be released on September 1, 2023.

In the film’s poster, both Samantha and her co-star Vijay Deverakonda can be seen holding hands. While Deverakonda can be seen carrying a lunch bag on the ground, Samantha is clutching onto her dog in the balcony. The poster featured the text, “The two-worlds will meet on 1st September 2023.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu captioned the post, “Whole heart.” Deverakonda also took to Twitter in order to reveal the release date. Check out the poster below.

Samantha's return to Kushi after short sabbatical

Samantha Ruth Prabhu returned to the sets of Kushi about two weeks ago. The actor was given a huge welcome back party from Vijay Deverakonda and the film’s crew. Samantha had previously taken a small break from acting as she was dealing with Myositis, a health condition which causes inflammation in muscles. Samantha also completed 13 years in the Telugu film industry, the celebration of which also coincided with International Women’s Day.

More on Kushi

Kushi comes from director-writer Shiva Nirvana and features Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Samantha previously spoke about the film as a proper family experience. Coming from the Mythri Movie Makers production, the film is set to be a romantic comedy.

Other actors in the film alongside Samantha and Vijay include the likes of Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Jayaram, Venezuela Kishore, Rohini, Lakshmi, Ali, Srikanth Iyengar, Sharanya Pradeep, and Rahul Ramakrishna. The technical crew of the film features cinematographer Murali, composer Hesham Abdul and editor Prawin Pudi.