Samantha Ruth's First Post After Split With Naga Chaitanya Is About 'Songs Of Old Love'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently looking forward to a Lakme Fashion Week show, to take place on October 8. On Thursday, the actor shared an Instagram post to support her favourite sustainable fashion brand. The photo also marked Samantha's first post since she announced her divorce with Chaitanya Akkineni.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha looked dreamy in a white Kurta with sheer lace at the bottom. Samantha kept her look simple and only accessorised her hair with flowers. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Songs of old love - sound of the winter breeze on the mountains and cliff, songs of lost and found images. Sound of the melancholic echo in the valley and songs of old lovers. Sound of the wind in the old bungalows, stairways and alleys." The actor's dim-lit caught the attention of her fans. They showered her with love via comments.

Earlier this week, Samantha shared a cryptic story, which marked her first story after her divorce announcement. The story had a video of a flight window with a scenic view of nighttime lights in a city. Sharing the story, Samantha added the song Change My Clothes by Dream and Alec Benjamin. She added the verse of the song that read, "If I wanna change the world, I should change myself. I should make my bed. I should dust the shelf, shouldn't lie in the bed 'til the afternoon, dreamin' 'bout the things that I wanna do."

Samantha Naga Chaitanya split announcement

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's divorce rumours were making rounds on the internet for the past few months. Samantha changing her name to 'S' on her social media handles sparked the rumours. Later, her absence in Naga Chaitanya's important events also fueled the speculations. On October 2, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split via Instagram. The two penned an emotional note that read, "After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us." They further requested their fans to support them during their difficult time. The couple tied the knot in 2017.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl