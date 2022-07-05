Samantha Ruth's Manager Issues Statement After Fans Spot Odd Activity On Actor's Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans were left confused by an unusual activity on her Instagram handle, leading them to believe that the actor's account has been hacked. While Samantha is super active on the platform and posts a trail of photos and videos, fans noticed a picture which didn't seem to have been uploaded by her.

That created a wave of queries by her followers, with many concluding that some malicious entity had taken over the ID.

Clearing the air on the same, Samantha's manager Seshanka Binesh issued a statement revealing that there was a 'technical glitch' due to which an Instagram post got cross-posted on her handle. Binesh added that they've taken up the matter with the Instagram team and issued and apologised for any confusion.

For the unversed, Samantha's enjoys a massive following of 24 million people on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram story, Seshanka wrote, "Due to a technical glitch, a post on Instagram got erroneously cross-posted on Samantha’s account. We are working on the case and shall escalate the same with team Instagram. Apologies for any confusion caused by the same."

Take a look at the picture which was wrongly posted on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's handle.

Just weeks before, Priyanka Chopra's Instagram handle was also facing some issues due to which it disappeared from the platform. The incident again caused a frenzy among fans, with the Citadel star's team later issuing a statement following which her ID was restored.

What's on Samantha Ruth's work front?

The actor will be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the romantic drama titled Kushi. The project is all slated to release on December 23 this year in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. She also has the Hindi version of Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.

Apart from this, she is gearing up for the release of Yashoda, wherein she will be sharing the screen with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Unni Mukundan. It will come out on August 12. She also has Shakuntalam and her Hollywood debut project Arrangements of Love lined up ahead.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SAMANTHARUTHPRABHUOFFL)