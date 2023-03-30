Samantha Says Shaakuntalam Character Is Like Her: She Goes All Out For Love

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her film, Shaakuntalam. It will hit the big screens on April 14. In a recent interview, the actress shared that even though her character in the movie is based on a princesss from the 5th century, she related to her. Samantha went on to reveal what she has in common with Shakuntala.

What Samantha said about Shaakuntalam

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Samantha spoke about how, despite being set in the 5th century, her character in Shaakuntalam is very similar to the modern woman. She said that the character is based on Abhijnana Shaakuntalam and it is remarkable that she can still connect with her.

The Family Man actress shared that much like women of today, Shakuntala also went out of her way for love and fought for her beliefs. She added that the emotions of Shakuntala were very relatable and “love, betrayal, and redemption and they don't go out of style.”



About Shakuntalam

Directed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is scheduled to release on the big screens on April 14. While Samantha plays the lead role of Shakuntala in the movie, Dev Mohan, Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Aditi Balan, Gautami, and Prakash Raj also play important roles in the mythological period drama. The movie also marks the acting debut of Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha. The movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Samantha’s upcoming projects

After Shaakuntalam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be seen in Khushi along with Vijay Deverakonda. She is also shooting for the Indian verison of Citadel, opposite Variun Dhawan. The actress was last seen in Yashoda.