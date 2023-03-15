Samantha Ruth Prabhu Visits Peddamma Temple With Shaakuntalam Co-star Dev Mohan | WATCH

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up for her upcoming project Shaakuntalam’s release, reached the Sri Peddamma Thalli temple in Hyderabad on Wednesday (March 15). The actress was joined by director Gunasekhar and actor Dev Mohan on this holy visit.

The production company Sri Venkateswara Creations shared the images on their Twitter handle today. In the viral pictures, Samantha and Dev can be seen dressed in matching cream-white traditional outfits. While the Theri actress donned a printed suit, Dev opted for a set of kurta pyjama.

Check out the pictures here:

Samantha also posted a reel on her Instagram handle:

Earlier, the cast and crew of Shaakuntalam had a private screening for the film on Tuesday. Samantha shared the pictures from the event on her Instagram handle and wrote, "And I finally watched the movie today! Gunashekar garu... you have my heart. What a beautiful film! One of our greatest epics brought to life so endearingly! I can't wait for our family audiences to be swept away by the powerful emotions! And all you kids out there... you're going to love our magical world! Dil Raju garu and Neelima... thank you for this wonderful journey. Shakuntalam will forever be close to me!"

More on Shaakuntalam

Based on the well-known play by Kalidas, Shaakuntalam, centers on the love story of Shakuntala (Samantha Ruth Prabhu), and King Dushyant (Dev Mohan). Allu Arha, daughter of Allu Arjun, will play Prince Bharata in the film as she makes her acting debut.

Shaakuntalam is written and directed by Gunasekhar under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations and is all set to release on April 14.