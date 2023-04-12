Last Updated:

Samantha Says She's 'lost Her Voice' Due To Hectic Schedules Amid Myositis Recovery

South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently revealed that she is suffering from a fever, and also has temporarily lost 'her voice' ahead of Shaakuntalam release.

Regional Indian Cinema
 
| Written By
Nitish Vashishtha
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Image: samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram


Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated film, Shaakuntalam. Ahead of a film event for the film, however, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had some unfortunate news to share with her fans. The star revealed that she is down with a fever, and has ‘lost her voice.’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Twitter handle to break the news to her fans and followers, many of whom were expecting her to be at the Shaakuntalam promotional event. The Eega star said in the first tweet that she was looking forward to attend the event, however, her consistently busy schedule has ‘taken its toll,’ and she is currently sick. She told her fans that she has a fever, and also is unable to speak without discomfort. 

The South star still implored her fans to join the team behind Shaakuntalam at the Annual Day Event of MLRIT, which is set for April 12. She also added that she will be missing her fans due to her illness. Check out her tweets below. 

Shaakuntalam, also starring Dev Mohan will hit the screens on April 14.

First Published:
COMMENT