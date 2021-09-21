Samantha's Post-workout Pic With Bestie Sadhna Singh Is Giving Fans BFF Goals; See Pic

Actor Samantha Akkineni was seen spending some quality time with her bestie and model Sadhna Singh at the gym. The actor shared a lovely picture of herself with her friend on her social media handle and wrote a heartwarming post for her.

Samantha took to Instagram and posted a picture from the gym where she can be seen posing together with her friend Sadhna Singh. Alongside the photo, the actor mentioned that her intense workout session turns out to be an epic fail as she was joined by a friend whom she loves a lot. "What started off as an intense workout session ended up being .. what else didi? What’s happening ? Note to self .. never take @sadhnasingh1 to the gym .. epic fail 🤦‍♀️ we all have that one friend who’s a bad influence but we still love em😂😂😂… Do you ?" read the caption.

Earlier, The Family Man 2 actor gave a sneak peek into her party with friends and actors Keerthy Suresh, Trisha Krishnan, and Kalyani Priyadarshan. She had posted a bunch of photos and videos on Instagram with a caption that read, “The week that was. @trishakrishnan @keerthysureshofficial @kalyanipriyadarshan thankyouuuuu for such an amazing evening.”

Samantha addresses Nagarjuna as father-in-law amid alleged divorce row

The separation rumours of Samantha and Chaitanya started after Samantha dropped the surname from her social media accounts. However, the couple who is fondly known as 'ChaySam' has remained silent about the status of their relationship. Moreover, they often have been seen rooting for each other's work with full gusto on social media amid their divorce rumours.

Recently, Samantha grabbed much attention from her fans on her response to her father-in-law and veteran actor Nagarjuna’s post on Twitter. On Monday, September 20, Nagarjuna remembered his father and legendary actor Akkineni Nageshwara Rao aka ANR on his birthday anniversary with a video. She was quick to comment on the video and addressed the actor as her father-in-law.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will next be seen in the romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal and a period drama Shakuntalam.

Image: @samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram