Sandra Thomas Admitted To ICU After Being Diagnosed With Severe Case Of Dengue

Renowned Mollywood actor and producer Sandra Thomas has been admitted to a hospital after she experienced low blood pressure and heart rate a couple of days ago. In a note shared on Sandra's Facebook handle, sister Sneha Thomas broke the news about the 34-year-old being diagnosed with severe dengue fever and revealed that she has been moved to the ICU because of her health condition. Soon after the news surfaced on social media, netizens flocked to her Facebook post to extend "Get Well Soon" messages to the Zachariayude Garbhinikal actor.

Sandra Thomas' family member shares she is currently in the ICU

After she shared a cute video of herself with her twin daughters spending we-time in their garden on June 15, the news of Sandra Thomas in hospital has taken many by shock. Yesterday, i.e. June 17, 2021, Sandra's sister shared an update about her health condition on the former's official Facebook handle. Although it was revealed that the Philips and the Monkey Pen producer is currently under doctor's examination in the intensive care unit (ICU), Sneha Thomas also informed her fans that her health is "improving".

The FB post shared on Sandra Thomas' handle read, "Hi Everyone… Chechi(Sandra Thomas) is admitted in the hospital due to low BP n heart rate." Shedding more light on her illness, her sister continued, "She is diagnosed with a severe case of Dengue and in ICU right now, it’s been 2 days." Sneha also urged fans to pray for her beloved sister's speedy recovery as she added, "Her condition is improving.. requesting prayers for her speedy recovery."

Check out Sandra Thomas' health update below:

Soon after Sandra's health update did the rounds on social media, thousands of fans flocked to her Facebook post's comment section and prayed for her healthy recovery. While one user wrote, "Get well soon.., You are definitely a person of high energy and immense ability to spread happiness among others... Prayers for your speedy recovery...", another commented, "Don't worry dear... She will be right back on track... She'll be in our prayers... God is great... He will heal her soon." A lot of fans also expressed their concerns over the whereabouts of Sandra's husband and their twin daughters.

Take a look:

IMAGE: SANDRA THOMAS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.