Sanjay Dutt Praises KGF Chapter 2 Director Prashanth Neel, Calls Him 'Captain Of The Ship'

KGF: Chapter 2 has been one of the major talking points in the world of entertainment for the past few days. The film has been on a record-breaking spree at the box office, and has beaten all Bollywood films with its tremendous run till now.

While Yash has been deservingly receiving praises for his action-packed role, the performances of his co-stars have not gone unnoticed. A glimpse of this was audiences throwing coins on the screen when Raveena Tandon came up on the screen in the role of a prime minister. Sanjay Dutt has been winning praises for his act as the antagonist Adheera and was also cheered when he accompanied Raveena during a recent Indian Premier League match.

The actor has been creating strong emotions among audiences with his fierce role in the action film. The Khalnayak star has given all credit for it to the director Prasanth Neel.

The 62-year-old termed himself and Yash as just channels through which the filmmaker brought out his vision, and also recalled Neel's support during a challenging time for him, when he was battling cancer.

Sanjay Dutt is all praises for KGF: Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel

Praising the director, Sanjay Dutt said, “Prashanth is the mastermind behind the brilliance of the film. He is the captain of the ship who saw us so beautifully to the finish line. He is the flag bearer for KGF Chapter 2." "Yash and I are mere vessels to bring that vision on screen. He has made every frame opulent."

Dutt had been diagnosed with cancer and had announced his recovery by October 2020. Neel supported the actor during this phase.

"Personally, he has been extremely caring of me. I shot the film at a trying time in my life and Prashanth was that pillar of strength through and through. He was inspirational every day and pushed me to deliver my best,” he added.

Dutt also shared, "Prashanth brings the opulence of vision on screen. He has a brilliant mind and there is no other director I have known in recent times who I can say that about. He makes the film unique and different. "I knew all along that he would elevate the material. It was such a delight working on the film and I hope there will be many more associations with him in future.”

Sanjay Dutt's IPL moments

The veteran also shared his first statement for the response to the film, to express his gratitude with photos from his IPL appearance.

KGF is a Kannada film, and the fan following for the franchise was massive in the state of Karnataka and the capital city Bengaluru. That was perhaps the reason why Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon arrived to watch the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL on Tuesday.

Like the film has emerged as a winner at the box office, RCB too was victorious, with the Bollywood stars in attendance. The duo even wore jerseys of the team with their names on it. A group of supporters held banners related to the film.

When they spotted Sanju and Raveena in the crowd, they also shouted at the top of their voices, and the stars too obliged.

KGF: Chapter 2 box office performance

KGF: Chapter 2 has become the highest-grossing film of Bollywood in terms of first week collections, hitting the Rs 250 crore mark for the Hindi version. Overall, it has earned close to Rs 500 crore in India and Rs 700 crore across the world.