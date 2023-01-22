Sapthami Of 'Kantara' Fame Opens Up About Bollywood Debut, Says Kannada Films Priority

'Kantara' actor Sapthami Gowda recently announced she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with director Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming film 'The Vaccine War'. Expressing her excitement about foraying into Hindi films, Sapthami revealed how she bagged her Bollywood debut. "Vivek sir watched Kantara and spoke to Rishab Shetty (Kantara director and actor) sir. He mentioned that I'd be perfect for a character in his next," Hindustan Times quoted her as saying.

"Rishab sir gave him my contact and Vivek sir called me and offered the role. He said, 'I'll be glad if you'd be a part of this film'. I got on board immediately. I was briefed about my character and a script was sent over to me soon. And just like that, I made my Bollywood debut."

However, the 26-year-old mentioned that she doesn't see herself doing Bollywood projects one after another as Kannada films will always be her priority.

"If any project appeals to me, I am happy to be a part of it. But I am always looking for Kannada film projects and that is my priority. I like the language. I have also signed a Kannada film called Kaali," she added.

Talking about her debut film, Sapthami said, "There are no lead characters in the film. Of course, the language barrier exists, but I've been working on it. My character is a little tough to play, but I feel every character is difficult. It is an exciting role and I am having a lot of fun shooting."

More about Sapthami Gowda:

Sapthami Gowda rose to prominence after starring in Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara'. This was her second film after making her acting debut in 2019 with the Kannada crime drama 'Popcorn Monkey Tiger'.

Taking to Twitter on January 13, she thanked Agnihotri for making her a part of the project saying, "I'm glad and excited to be a part of this project! Thank you @vivekagnihotri sir for this opportunity." Confirming the news, Agnihotri quote-tweeted her saying, "Welcome Sapthami. Your role in #TheVaccineWar will touch many hearts."

Welcome Sapthami.

Your role in #TheVaccineWar will touch many hearts. https://t.co/aVsCGlmwgX — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 13, 2023

Sapthami is currently filming for the Anupam Kher and Nana Patekar-starrer film 'The Vaccine War' in Hyderabad.