Saranya Sasi Dies At 35: Seema Nair Pens Heartfelt Note, Mourns Death Of Malayalam Actor

Renowned actor Malayalam actor, Saranya Sasi died at the age of 35 after battling cancer for ten years. Netizens and the film fraternity took to their social media to pay their condolences and tributes to the later actress. The fans, however, were awaiting actor Seema Nair, one of the closest friends of Sasi, to speak on the unfortunate incident.

Seema Nair on Saranya Sasi

Saranya Sasi breathed her last on August 9, following her ten-year-long cancer battle in a local hospital in Thiruvanthapuram, Kerala. Taking to Facebook, one of the closest friends of the late actor, actress Seema Nair mourned her death with a heartfelt note on Monday. Sharing multiple pictures, she wrote, 'പ്രാർത്ഥനകൾക്കും പരിശ്രമങ്ങൾക്കും വിരാമം.. അവൾ യാത്രയായി... (No more prayers and efforts... She left...)'. Take a look at the Facebook post here.

Nair and Sasi's friendship was appreciated by many in the Malayalam film industry. After getting diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2012, the actor left her career, underwent 11 surgeries and went bankrupt due to the extensive medical bills. Nair, however, stood beside Sasi through her decade-long battle. Nair also updated the actress’ fans about her deteriorating health on YouTube and asked them to support her parents, financially. The 53-year-old actor also built a house for Saranya Sasi, which garnered several headlines.

Saranya Sasi's death

Seema Nair shared the news of Saranya Sasi being taken to a hospital on May 23 after contacting the Coronavirus. The actor underwent treatment in the ICU for over a month. After getting discharged from the hospital, the actor continued to face health issues. She passed away on August 9, after being shifted to hospital due to pneumonia and low sodium levels in her blood.

Earlier, the late actor's friends from the entertainment industry set up a fundraiser to support her financial bills. Before her diagnosis, Sasi was one of the most sought-after actors in the Malayalam film industry. She is popularly known for her work in TV shows like Manthrakodi, Seetha and Harichandanam. She also appeared alongside Mohanlal in movies like Chotta Mumbai, Bombay, Chacko Randaman and Thalappavu.

IMAGE- SEEMA NAIR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.