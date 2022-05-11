Sarkaru Vaari Paata FIRST Review: Mahesh Babu-Keerthy's Film Hailed For 'captivating' Plot

Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 12, 2022. The recently released action-packed trailer of the movie piqued fans' interest in the film, which will also see Keerthy Suresh in a pivotal role. The first reviews of the film are now out, and the Parasuram directorial is being hailed by all.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata first review

A UAE-based critic, Umair Sandhu hailed Mahesh Babu's 'star power' as they reviewed the film and gave it a 4.5 rating. He mentioned it was 'aimed at the masses' and called it the actor's 'best work to date'. He also praised the 'simple and captivating' story, and warned viewers of a 'dramatic twist'. The chemistry between Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh was also pointed out and the reviewer mentioned that the music was 'well juxtaposed to the narrative'. Calling the films a 'hurricane', he wrote-

"Sarkaru Vaari Paata works for varied reasons, it has a simple, but captivating story with a dramatic twist in the tale, and the chemistry between the lead actors and the music is well juxtaposed in the narrative. But its biggest USP is, without a doubt, Mahesh Babu. He carries the film on his broad and brawny shoulders and that alone is the imperative reason for watching this film. Sarkaru Vaari Paata rides on Mahesh Babu's star power. A masala film that's aimed at the masses. Mahesh Babu is like a ferocious lion who roars with all his might. The show belongs to the actor, who scorches the screen every time he displays the manic anger."

Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer

The Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer was recently released online and got fans excited about its release. The lead star's poignant dialogues in the trailer attracted the audience towards it and the short clip also featured several action sequences. It saw the leading star gearing up to fight a room full of thugs as he takes on a powerful avatar. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu's character is also seen trying to win over the leading lady of the film, Keerthy Suresh as romance blossoms between them.

Image: Twitter/@MDANEESQAMAR