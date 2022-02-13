'Sarkaru Vaari Paata': Mahesh Babu & Keerthy Suresh's Romantic Track 'Kalaavathi' Out Now

Fan-favourite actors Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh are currently gearing up for the release of their forthcoming romantic drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which will hit the big screens on May this year. The makers of the film released a soulful song titled Kalaavathi from the film ahead of its release and fans have been in awe of the leading actors' chemistry in the video. The lyrical video features several glimpses of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh and also includes them shaking a leg to the beats of the foot-tapping song.

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in Sarkaru Vaari Paata song Kalaavathi

Composed by S Thaman, the song is a beautiful blend of soul and beats and fans have been raving about it ever since its release. Sharing the music video of the song, Mahesh Babu mentioned it was one of his favourites as he announced its release which is scheduled for the occasion of Valentines Day. The song sees Mahesh Babu deeply in love with Keerthy Suresh, who stuns on screen. Fans lauded the chemistry of the leading duo by taking to social media. The song was crooned by Sid Sriram, while its lyrics were penned down by Anantha Sriram.

Listen to Kalaavathi here

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been a much-awaited film in the Telugu film industry and will be jointly bankrolled under the banners of GMB Entertainments, Mythri Movie Makers, and 14 Reels Plus. The film has faced several postponements owing to the pandemic but is now scheduled to hit the big screens in May this year.

Mahesh Babu on the work front

The actor has several films in the pipeline including one tentatively titled SSMB28. The film will see Trivikram Srinivas in the director's seat and will be produced by Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainment. SS Thaman, who composed the song Kalaavathi, will also be the composer for the actor's upcoming film. Apart from this, according to a recent report by Pinkvilla, Mahesh Babu is all set to join hands with Rajamouli and his father and writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, for the duo's next project. The publication reported that the project will be a jungle-based adventure.

Image: Twitter/@urstrulyMahesh