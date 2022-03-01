'Sarkaru Vaari Paata': Mahesh Babu Drops Intense New Poster From Film On Mahashivaratri

Makers of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata are leaving no stone unturned in piquing fans' curiosity by dropping the peppy track Kalaavathi, intense posters from the romantic drama. The much-awaited film, which has been directed by Parasuram Petla will showcase Mahesh in a mass avatar, which is sure to entertain the superstar's ardent fans.

On the occasion of Mahashivaratri, Mahesh dropped a new poster from the film, where he can be seen taking on his opponent fearlessly. Unveiling his action-packed avatar, the actor quipped 'Let good conquer all evil'. The poster left fans beaming with excitement, as they dropped comments like "King", "next level anna" among others.

Witness Mahesh Babu's mass avatar in Sarkaru Vaari Paata's new poster

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, March 1, the South superstar dropped the poster, where he can be seen knocking off his opponent in the air, looking all things furious. In the backdrop, one can see several men with weapons staring at the actor. In the caption, Mahesh mentioned, "Wishing you all a happy #MahaShivaratri! May the ever benevolent Lord Shiva bring strength and abundance! Let good conquer all evil!" Take a look.

Fans heaped praises on the actor by dropping comments like, "mass poster", "next level", "Tollywood king" among other things. Others also dropped fire and heart emoticons on his post.

Earlier last month, makers dropped the film's first track Kalaavathi, putting to display Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh's stunning chemistry. The foot-tapping track has been crooned by Sid Sriram, while its lyrics were penned down by Anantha Sriram. S Thaman provided the music for the chartbuster song.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been a much-awaited film in the Telugu film industry and will be jointly bankrolled under the banners of GMB Entertainments, Mythri Movie Makers, and 14 Reels Plus. It will reportedly be based on banking scams. After facing various postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is set to release on May 12.

Apart from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu will be seen in the tentatively titled SSMB28. The film will see Trivikram Srinivas in the director's seat and will be produced by Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainment.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @URSTRULYMAHESH)