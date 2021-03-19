Sashi Movie Review: Netizens Give Positive Response To Superstar Aadi's New Movie

Aadi Saikumar's Sashi has arrived in the theatres on March 19, 2021. The film stars Surbhi, Aadi, Raashi Singh, and Rajiv Kanakala. The film is written and directed by Srinivas Naidu Nadikatla. Fans and critics are somewhat loving the movie and overall it has gathered positive responses from the audience.

Sashi movie review on Twitter

The amazing performances of actors and the charming chemistry of Aadi and Surbhi in Sashi have impressed the viewers. Several viewers enjoyed the climax of the movie while several others loved the decent start. On Twitter, many users praised the chemistry of the lead actors, and several others already demanded more of Aadi's presence on the big screens. Some critics and audience also called the movie 'outdated' but it has gathered an overall positive response. Check out Sashi movie review by the audience on Twitter.

Pedda em levu Openings #Sashi ki Chillara Promotions chesuntee Bagaa Vachevi — . (@Nik_tweetZ) March 19, 2021

#Mosagallu #Chavukaburuchallaga are in the race but#sashi came out of syllabus.. excellent movie.. climax — ChulBul Chitti (@Oneando04825454) March 19, 2021

Sashi is a routine and outdated love story with predictable and artificial emotions. There is nothing fresh in the movie except the music.#SashiReviewhttps://t.co/i24kgJWucp — MIRCHI9 (@Mirchi9) March 19, 2021

About Sashi

Sashi is a romantic drama that revolves around Raju and Sashi. In college, both Raju and Sashi used to secretly love each other but after an unfortunate incident, Sashi leaves the town and Raju doesn't even get a chance to meet her for the last time. Two years later, Sashi returns to the town but doesn't recognize Raju. The movie is written and directed by Srinivas Naidu Nadikatla and produced by RP Verma, Chavali Ramanjaneyulu, and Chintaapudi Srinivas Rao under the banner of Sri Hanuman Movie Makers.

The film also features Raashi Singh, Jayaprakash, Rajeev Kanakela, Viva Harsha, and Ajay in significant roles. The music of the movie is composed by Arun Chiluveru. The cinematography of the movie is done by Amarnathi Bommireddy whereas Satya G has done the editing.

Aadi has been a part of several popular Telugu movies like Prema Kavali, Lovely, and Sukumarudu. He has even won a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut-South for his performance in Prema Kavali. Aadi was last seen in the flick, Operation Gold Fish which was a huge hit and gathered an amazing response from the audience. He is currently working on his next project Jungle.

Image Credits: Still from the trailer of Sashi