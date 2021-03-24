Saswata Chatterjee's Latest Movie Anusandhan's Poster Released, Trailer To Be Out Today

Anusandhan has been one of the most anticipated Bengali movies for quite some time now. Ever since the movie was announced, the audience was curious to know about the movie. Anusandhan cast is also one of the most talked-about topics on social media. The fans of the movie were in for a big surprise as the makers have released the first look of the movie. Here is a look at Anusndhan’s first look poster and details about the upcoming movie.

Anusandhan's first look released

The makers of the Eskay movies project took to their official Instagram handle and shared the first look of Anusandhan. The newly released poster features Anusandhan's cast giving an intense look at the camera while posing. One of the lead actors from the movie Saswata Chatterjee is seen sitting on a recliner in the middle while being dressed in a suit while other cast members stand behind him. The audience had been eagerly waiting for the Anusandhan trailer. The makers also revealed that the trailer for the film will also be released today at 5 PM. Eskay Movies teased about the upcoming psychological thriller by saying, “Guilty or not guilty?” in the caption. Fans will be getting an update about Anusandhan's release when the trailer drops today. Here is a look at Saswata Chatterjee's latest project Anusandhan’s official poster.

Saswata Chatterjee's latest, Anusandhan's first look

The movie is helmed by popular filmmaker Kamaleswar Mukherjee and it is an Eskay Movies production. The songs of the movie are done by music director Anupam Roy. The movie features an ensemble star cast with the likes of Saswata Chatterjee, Churni Ganguly, Riddhi Sen, Paayel Sarkar Joydeep Mukherjee and Priyanka Sarkar in important roles. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the poster of the film on his official Instagram handle and gave an update about the film. Netizens showed their excitement about the film in the comments section of the post. Fans are now waiting for the official trailer of the movie at 5 PM today. Here is a look at how netizens reacted to the poster of Anusandhan.

Saswata Chatterjee's movies

Saswata Chatterjee will be seen in the lead role of Anusandhan. Over the years he has featured in several TV shows and movies. His role of Kizie’s father in the 2020 movie Dil Bechara had also earned him praises. Some of the notable Saswata Chatterjee's movies include Meghe Dhaka Tara, Kahaani, Jagga Jasoos, The Parcel among others.

