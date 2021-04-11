Sayali Sanjeev Bio: Everything You Need To Know About Gauri From 'Kahe Diya Pardes'

Sayali Sanjeev is popularly known for her role as Gauri in the hit Marathi television series Kahe Diya Pardes. The young actress, hailing from Maharashtra, has acted in several films and shows and is a trained dancer in Indian classical dance forms. From her debut to the first paycheck, here is everything you need to know about the rising star.

How did Sayali Sanjeev start acting?

Daughter of Tahsildar of Nashik district Sanjeev Chandsarkar, Sayali acted in her college program in Nashik while pursuing her a degree in BA politics where she won the best actress award for her performance. The judges of the show encouraged Sayali to take up acting as a profession after being impressed by her skills. The actress continued to participate in several shows in her college where she would model for brands like Swarovski Gems and Dentzz.

Sayali made her first TV appearance in a music video in 2014 alongside Sushant Shelar. She was selected as one of the top ten best heroines on the 9x Jhakaas Top contest. According to IMBD, Sayali's first job earned her a paycheck of Rs.2000. Sayali is not only a talented actress but also a skilled dancer as she is trained in Bharatnatyam and Kathak dance forms.

Sayali Sanjeev's films and shows

After modelling for brands like Quikr, Birla Eyecare, and Do it brands, Sayali Sanjeev made her debut in movies with Raju Parsekar's Police Lines- Ek Poorna Satya. She starred alongside Santosh Juvekar and played the lead role as a bank manager's daughter. Sayali Sanjeev's films like Atpadi Knights, Man Faqira, AB and CD, and The Story of a Paithani helped her establish herself as an actress in the Marathi film industry.

Sayali Sanjeev's shows such as Perfect husband and Gulmohar contributed to her success on the small screen. The actress gained fame after her lead role in the super hit Kahe Diya Pardes where she played the role of Gauri. The soap opera earned her several awards such as the Best Actress Award of Zee Marathi in 2016 and Vaman Hari Pethe Jwellers Present Attractive Face. Sayali was recently seen in the online series Shubhmangal Online for which she won the award of the favourite daughter-in-law at Colors Marathi Awards.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the trivia.)

Promo Pic credit: Sayali Sanjeev IG