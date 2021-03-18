'Scam 1992' Actor Pratik Gandhi Dons The Director Hat For Debut Hindi Play

Gujrati actor Pratik Gandhi got his big ticket to fame and after he played the critically acclaimed role of Harshad Mehta in the SonyLIv series Scam 1992. He started his career with Gujrati theatre and soon paved his way into Gujrati cinema. The actor had made his debut as a director in Gujrati theatre with his play Saat Teri Ekvees in 2008. Now, Pratik Gandhi is planning to make a Hindi remake of the Gujrati play Saat Teri Ekvees.

Pratik Gandhi turns director for debut Hindi play

Pratik Gandhi's Saat Teri Ekvees is about seven female-oriented monologues. The actor had played the role of Rudra and Mukesh Chovatia in the first part of the play. The Gujrati play has a total of three parts currently. The first Hindi version of the Gujrati play was scheduled to be staged in Kolkata back in April 2019 but that did not happen due to unforeseen circumstances.

In a theatre interview with Deepa Ghalot, Pratik shared that his decision to turn into director happened organically. He felt that after doing theatre for so many years, directing a play was a natural next step for him. He also revealed that working in theatre has provided him with knowledge about all aspects of filming and provided him with the confidence to venture into direction. He concluded his statement by saying that he believes in letting the character grow organically rather than making the actors stick to the script and said that he will be giving freedom to his actors to develop their characters in his directorial debut.

Pratik Gandhi's movies

Pratik Gandhi has been working as a theatre artist for more than a decade now. Other than plays he has also worked in Gujrati, Hindi and English films. He made his Bollywood debut with the movie Loveyatri in 2018. Pratik made his debut in the world of web series with Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992 which went on to receive rave reviews from the viewers and critics alike. The actor will be next seen playing the lead in the romantic comedy Atithi Bhooto Bhava along with Jackie Shroff, Sharmin Segal and Divinaa Thackur in pivotal roles. He also has Ravan Leela in the pipeline in which he will be playing the character, Rajaram Joshi.