'Shaadi Mubarak' Review: Fans Find Its Story 'outdated But Interesting'

The Telugu movie Shaadi Mubarak starring Sagar and Drishya Raghunath has been a hit among fans ever since its release. The plot of the movie focuses on an NRI, named Sunnipenta Madhav from Australia who comes to India to meet three potential brides on the same day. He meets Thupakula Satyabhama, played by Drishya Raghunath who is the daughter of a wedding consultant.

While the two spend time with each other on the journey to meet all the three girls, they eventually fall in love. The story shows many misunderstandings and funny moments between the two which keeps the audience engaged. The major part of the movie shows the timeline of the actors spending time together in a single day, especially in a car.

Sagar's Shaadi Mubarak, released on Amazon Prime Video on March 25, 2021, has received mixed reactions from fans on Twitter. Many fans found the movie's storyline to be outdated but interesting and said that the performance by the actors did justice to the plot. Others said the movie was watchable and complimented Sagar for his skills. Some fans termed it as a "one-time watch".

The romantic comedy also received some mildly negative comments which criticised the comedic timing of certain lines in the movie. Drishya Raghunath was also complimented by fans who called her "beautiful" and "cute". Music composer Sunil Kashyap was complimented for the songs in the movie. Another appreciated the cinematography by Srikanth Naroj.

'Shaadi Mubarak' review: 'Outdated but interesting storyline'

#ShaadiMubarak (Telugu|2021) - AMAZON PRIME.



Inspired from Malayalam film ‘Happy Wedding’. Plot is highly outdated, bt narration is quite interesting. Situational humour works most times; fails at some parts. Actor’s Perf is on downside. Decent Rom-Com. Gud ‘OTT’ One Time Watch! pic.twitter.com/pcpUjf8egR — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) March 25, 2021

#ShaadiMubarak is Surprisingly good.@urRKsagar did a decent job and it's a watchable film .

I liked it.



All the Best for the upcoming projects Bro.

( Dubbing koddiga care teesukunte better )@shakthikanth Man how i missed that Pub song ðŸ’¥ very good composition . — Sudharshan Booduri (@inkSudha) March 9, 2021

Shaadi Mubarak has received 8.6 stars out of 10 on IMDb. The movie marked the debut of the writer Padmasri as a director who has also written the movie Paisa and Manorama. The lead actor Sagar has previously appeared in three other movies including Mr Perfect, Siddhartha, and Man of the match. Drishya Raghunath too has been seen in a couple of movies including Happy Wedding and MatchBox. She plays the role of a bubbly and fun-loving girl who is in no rush to get married.

The cast of the movie also includes Rajashree, Banerjee, Ajay Ghosh, Jhansi, and Hema among others. The music of the film was composed by Sunil Kashyap. Konda Saikishore and Vinod Kumar Atyam have co-produced Shaadi Mubarak.

(Image Courtesy: Screengrab from Shaadi Mubarak)