'Shaakuntalam' Makers Wish 'ethereal' Samantha On Her 35th Birthday; Unveil New Poster

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu who has delivered some of the superhit films in her career, ringed in her 35th birthday today. Known for her acting prowess, the actor has created her niche in Indian cinema. On the special day, the makers of her mythological drama, Shaakuntalam have unveiled a surreal poster of her in the form of a princess.

In the poster, The Family Man 2 actor can be seen looking divine in a white saree with her locks open. The actor enthralled fans with her looks as she is seen wearing flower jewellery as she poses like an angel. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “Wishing.. the Ethereal... “Shakuntala” from #Shaakuntalam our @Samanthaprabhu2 very Happy Birthday.”

Written and directed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is produced by Neelima Guna under Gunaa Teamworks and is distributed by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Based on a popular play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, the film features Samantha in the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, along with Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles. According to various media reports, the actor will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala in the upcoming film.



Meanwhile, apart from Shakuntalam, another film of the actor that is making rounds on the internet is Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film is written and directed by Vignesh Shivan. It is slated to hit the screens today on Samantha's birthday. It will feature actors namely Nayanthara as Kanmani Ganguly, Vijay Sethupathi as Ranjankudi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathy Ohoondhiran alias Rambo, Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Katija, Kala Master as M.Idhayakala, Redin Kingsley as Arnold among others. The plot of the Tamil film remains under wraps, but going by the trailer of the film, it appears that the movie might feature a hilarious love triangle between the main leads.

Apart from the films mentioned above, the actor will also be seen in Yashoda. She will also be seen reuniting with Vijay Deverakonda for VD 11. Samantha recently jetted off to Kashmir to begin shooting for her next alongside Liger star.

IMAGE: Instagram/SamanthaRuthPrabhuOffl