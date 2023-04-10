Shaakuntalam Star Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts To Mrunal Thakur's Desire To Work With Her

Mrunal Thakur and Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently did the Ask sessions on their respective Twitter handles. Soon after, they engaged in a chat with each other on their Twitter handles and expressed their desire about working together. Samantha who was conducting the Ask Sam session about her film Shaakuntalam tweeted, "Let’s talk all things #Shaakuntalam #AskSam."

After a while, Mrunal, who followed the Ask trend for Gumraah, jumped in to praise the Telugu actress and tweeted, "Can’t wait to watch Shaakuntalam! You’re so inspiring Sam. My question to you is when are we working on a film together?"

Can’t wait to watch Shaakuntalam! You’re so inspiring Sam. My question to you is when are we working on a film together 😊🥰? https://t.co/MSw8vATrMn — Mrunal Thakur (@mrunal0801) April 9, 2023

Samantha was active on her Ask Sam session and responded to Mrunal by tweeting, "Congratulations on #Gumraah beautiful @mrunal0801. Let’s do it.. 💪🏼 love the idea!!" As soon as the two actresses talked about working together, fans began to flood their comments section and wrote, 'Waiting."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Mrunal Thakur's work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. The movie directed by Gunasekhar and will be released on April 14. In this movie, Samantha will play the role of Vishwamitra's daughter Shakuntala, who meets Dushyant and falls in love with him. She also has a child with him but due to a sage's curse, Dushyant forgets about her and moves on. The Yashoda actress is also gearing up for her OTT web series Citadel, which is an Indian version of the show starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden with the same name.

Mrunal Thakur's film Gumraah has released in theatres on April 7. So far, the movie has been doing good and has earned praises from the audience. Gumraah is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil-language film titled Thadam.