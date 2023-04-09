Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan's Citadel Looks Revealed In Leaked Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan will be starring in the Indian spin-off of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer Citadel. The two actors were recently spotted filming for the action web series in Mumbai. Some pictures from the set have surfaced online on Sunday (Apr 9) and are now going viral on social media.

In the leaked images, Samantha could be seen in a formal outfit, featuring a purple shirt and denim jeans while she was filmed for her scenes. On the other hand, Varun was spotted in a brown T-shirt and jeans. While little could be inferred from the scenario's setup, it seemed like the crew was shooting a dramatic scene as Samantha had a serious expression on her face.

Priyanka Chopra on Indian spin-off of Citadel

Recently, Priyanka Chopra was in Mumbai for the premiere of the mothership US version of Citadel. When Priyanka was asked about any advice she wanted to give Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, she praised both the actors, saying that they are extremely talented and have perseverance required for the roles. Priyanka also revealed that she previously spoke with Varun at the NMACC gala, where he expressed his excitement for the upcoming series.

Citadel India will be directed by Raj and DK, who are popular for The Family Man series. In Citadel, Priyanka and Richard play the role of two elite spies for the international secret organisation Citadel, who are currently living normal lives while assuming new identities. It's safe to say Varun and Samantha’s characters might be along similar lines.