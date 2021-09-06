Shankar's Daughter Aditi To Be Launched By Suriya-Karthi; Debutante Shares Her Feelings

A fresh face is set to make her debut in Kollywood, and the names associated with this venture are some of the well-known names of the film industry. Veteran director Shankar's daughter Aditi is gearing up for a grand debut in the Tamil movie Viruman, which also has brother-duo Suriya and Karthi working in tandem. The youngster expressed her excitement on working in such a venture and promised to give it her all.

Director Shankar's daughter Aditi to make with Karthi-Suriya venture

Suriya Sunday dropped the poster of the movie Viruman on Sunday. Aditi could be seen dressed in a saree and traditional jewellery, as her smile stood out in a lavish backdrop. The Ghajini star extended a 'warm welcome' to the debutante. He expressed his confidence on Aditi 'winning everyone's hearts' as he gave his blessings.

The poster read, 'Suriya proudly introducing Aditi Shankar, daughter of legendary filmmaker Shankar sir. Welcome to our family.'

It seems Karthi is set to play the lead role opposite her while Suriya and his wife, actor Jyothika have been listed as producers.

Aditi replied by thanking Suriya and Jyothika for the opportunity. She promised that she would make them proud and give her 100 per cent hard work.

It was also informed that Muthaiya was directing the movie. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been signed to compose music for the movie.

The movie went on floors with a 'poojai' ceremony and Aditi termed the occasion as 'lovely.' Aditi shared that she was excited to start the shooting. Dressed in a red and golden traditional dress, she was seen with a bouquet in her hand, as she was flanked by Suriya and Karthi. To Suriya's left, was Shankar and Suriya and Karthi's father, veteran actor Shivakumar.

Shankar is considered one of the top filmmakers of the country, for his movies like Anniyan, Mudhalvan (remade into Nayak: The Real Hero by him) Enthiran ( Robot), 2.0, among others for his strong messages and action sequences. After Nayak: The Real Hero, he is set to make a Hindi film once again as he has joined hands with Ranveer Singh for a remake of Anniyan. He is also working with Kamal Haasan on Indian 2.