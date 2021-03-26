Shanthnu Bhagyaraj Reacts To A Meme That Mocked Him For His Role In 'Master'; Take A Look

Shanthnu Bhagyaraj who was recently seen in the movie Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay took to his Twitter handle to share a post and gave a smashing reply to people who troll him. In his tweet, he shared the meme and stated, "thanks to all the stones thrown at me". Read along and take a look at the tweet posted by the actor here.

Shanthnu Bhagyaraj reacts to a meme in his recent Tweet

Actor Shanthnu Bhagyaraj was seen playing the role of Bhargava in the Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi led movie Master. The actor recently came across a meme that trolled him for playing a brief role in the Tamil blockbuster. The meme had mocked the actor saying he deserved National Film Award for his performance in the film.

Shanthnu wrote in his tweet, “The smallest joy one gets from trolling another Tired of this troll but thanks to all d stones thrown at me for knowingly or unknowingly sending out vibes into d universe...” He further added, “à®¨à¯€à®™à¯à®•à®³à¯‡ à®šà¯Šà®²à¯à®²à¯€à®Ÿà¯à®Ÿà®¿à®™à¯à®•, à®¨à®Ÿà®•à¯à®•à®¾à®® à®ªà¯‹à®¯à®¿à®Ÿà¯à®®à®¾?” which translates to “Tell yourself, will it not happen?”. Closing his tweet, Shanthnu wrote, “This WILL happen one day & my reply will be a “[smiling face emoji]”. Love- Bhargav”. Take a look at his tweet here.

Shanthnu Bhagyaraj on the work front

The actor played the role of Ramanathan in the movie Vaanam Kottattum which was directed by Dhana Sekaran and co-written by him and Mani Ratnam. Bhagyaraj shared screen space with R. Sarathkumar, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu and Aishwarya Rajesh in the movie.

Followed by this he was seen in the Netflix anthology film Paava Kadhaigal in 2020, where he played the role of Saravanan in the movie Thangam, which was directed by Sudha Kongaram and shared the screen with Kalidas Jayaram, Bhavani Sre and Vinodhini Vaidyanathan. It was written by Shan Karuppusamy with cinematography led by Jomon T. John and music Justin Prabhakar.

The actor is currently shooting for the film Kasada Thapara of Chimbu Devan, in which he will feature with an ensemble cast. The movie is bankrolled by Venkat Prabhu and R. Ravindran. He will also be seen in the movie Raavana Koottam in the year 2021.

Promo Courtesy: Shanthnu Instagram