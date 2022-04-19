Shehnaaz Gill Accidentally Gives Away Major 'KGF 2' Spoiler: Actor Srinidhi Shetty Reacts

The quest of taking over the world has led Rocky Bhai to eventually conquer the hearts of the fans. Raising up a storm at the ticket windows across the world, Yash starrer KGF 2 continues to shatter all the prevailing box office records of Indian cinema. Released on April 14, 2022, the Prashanth Neel directorial is yet to complete an entire week on the screens but has already entered the elite Rs 500 crore club worldwide.

Apart from Yash, the film also features Srinidhi Shetty along with seasoned Bollywood actors Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt. Recently, actor Shehnaaz Gill, who is known for her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss, accidentally gave away a major spoiler of the film while appreciating the magnum opus. Reacting to the same, Srinishi Shetty, who reprised her role as Reena, stated that she had to verify if it was a fan account.

Srinidhi Shetty on Shehnaaz Gill giving away major KGF: Chapter 2 spoiler

On April 15, 2022, Shehnaaz Gill took to her Twitter to share her honest feedback on KGF: Chapter 2. The young actor commended the director as well as the actors of the film. She wrote, ''Congratulations, I love you…..All… Loved the violence @TheNameIsYash peace out….. Great job @SrinidhiShetty7 @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena@prashanth_neel Hats off KGF 2''.

Reacting to her compliment, Yash and Srinidhi Shetty extended their gratitude. Gill was quick to reply to Shetty by writing, ''Arre koi baat nhi thank you ki kya jaroorat thi itna toh banta tha aap ke liye (No need for thanking me. You are well deserving of all the praise)'' In the following sentence, the 28-year-old ended up giving away a spoiler of the movie by writing, ''akhir Rocky bhai ke liye goli khaii app ne ….. loved ur performance.. (After all, you took a bullet for Rocky Bhai)''.

Arre koi baat nhi thank you ki kya jaroorat thi itna toh banta tha aap ke liye .. akhir Rocky bhai ke liye goli khaii app ne ….. ❤️❤️❤️loved ur performance.. — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) April 15, 2022

It was a hangover of the movie ❤️ ab kuch nhi bolugi sorry itna socha nhi tha 🙏🏻 dil ki baat muh pe aagayi …. Control shehnaz control 🤫 — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) April 15, 2022

In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Srinidhi Shetty addressed Gill's blunder and asserted that she finds the young actor 'very very adorable'. After seeing Gill showing praises for the film, Shetty revealed that she had to double-take and ensure if it was a verified account and not a fan account. However, after seeing her tweet giving away the pre-climax, Shetty simply reacted to it by saying, ''okay''.

She further admitted that she still found Gill 'quite cute' and revealed that she told the actor, ''It's okay. You liked the movie and that's the biggest deal for us''.

Image: Instagram/@shehnaazgill/srinidhi_shetty