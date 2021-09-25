Shehnaaz Gill's First-look Out In Diljit Dosanjh's 'Honsla Rakh'; To Release On THIS Date

Diljit Dosanjh took to his social media accounts on Friday to make an exciting announcement about his upcoming project, Honsla Rakh. The singer and actor has now released the first look of the film and also revealed when the upcoming film's trailer will be out. Honsla Rakh will also star Shehnaaz Gill, Shinda Grewal and Sonam Bajwa in pivotal roles and will be released on October 15. Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram account on Saturday to reveal the first look from his much-awaited upcoming film. The posted sees Diljit Dosanjh carrying a child, as she drinks milk from a bottle. It also features Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa, who can be seen in matching night-suits, as they look at Diljit with a smile. Baby clothes and soft toys can be seen hanging on a clothesline behind the trio. In the post, Diljit also revealed that the trailer of the film will be released on September 27, Monday at 1 PM.

Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill will soon be seen on the big screen as they take on roles in the Amarjit Singh Saron directorial. The singer had earlier released a hint telling his fans that the trailer of the film could be released at any time. Fans have been waiting eagerly for the trailer of the film to be released, so they can get a glimpse into what to expect on the big screen. Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently enjoying his success from his latest album, MoonChild Era, posted a tweet that gave fans some hope about the release of the much-awaited trailer. He wrote "Trailer Announcement Anytime" and fans replied to the tweet in the comments section and expressed their excitement about the trailer.

#HonslaRakh Trailer Announcement Anytime 🌻 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 24, 2021

Honsla Rakh is touted to be a romantic comedy, while will be helmed by Amarjit Singh Saron. The film will be the first time Diljit and Shehnaaz will appear on-screen together. Shehnaaz was recently in the news after the sudden death of the popular television star Sidharth Shukla. She has not yet released a statement on the matter, but her fans have rallied behind her to support her during these tough times.

Image: Instagram/@shehnaazgill