Shriya Saran Celebrates Daughter Radha's First B'day; Says 'she Has Our Heart Permanently'

Actor Shriya Saran shared a heartwarming post to mark her daughter Radha's first birthday on Monday, January 10. The Drishyam star treated fans with adorable glimpses alongside her little one, noting how she has stolen their hearts permanently. She went on to tag many of her close friends and well-wishers, thanking them for being there in this 'great journey.'

She further hoped that Radha gets abundant love from the universe, and happiness becomes her 'best buddy'.Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev tied the knot in 2018, and the actor announced via social media that the duo was blessed with a baby girl in early 2021.

Shriya Saran shares an adorable post on daughter Radha's first birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shriya shared a series of pictures and videos which showcase the mother-daughter duo embroiled in cuddling sessions, as well as Andrei Koscheev and Shriya's beach getaways with their little one. In the caption, she wrote, "And just like that she turned 1 today. Last year at 7:40 she arrived, she has our heart permanently…. Thank you mom dad and all my family for all your love. @dhrutidave for organising the best baby shower. And all out friends for your love help and advice."

She further added," @natakoscheeva @neerjasaran @aartisaran15 @sshauryaa23 @dhrutidave it’s been a great journey. We need your blessings. Like @suparnamoitra_ said…. Don’t be scared shriya, @gaurrimalhotra today told me Radha has many godmothers, @riyaazamlani is convinced Radha looks like @andreikoscheev , @shikhab4u calls her mere sheer, @smireddy_14 @therahulaggarwal @kchaudhry you guys are yet to meet her, and give her your love ."

Wishing Radha well for her future endeavours, Saran mentioned, "I pray that she makes friends everywhere and gets love from the universe and luck and happiness becomes your best buddy,”.On the other hand, Andrei also shared a video of him grooving with his little one in his arms. He wrote, "1 year ago in Barcelona"

On the work front, Shriya will be seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, which also stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The film has been postponed in light of the surging cases of COVID-19.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SHRIYA_SARAN1109)