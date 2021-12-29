Shriya Saran Shares A Glimpse Of Her Daughter Taking Baby Steps On The Beach | See Pic

Actor Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei have been enjoying their time in Goa ahead of the New Year. The couple announced in October that they were blessed with a baby girl. Recently, Shriya Saran shared a few glimpses from her Goa vacation. In one of the videos, the Amma and Family actor could be seen holding her daughter Radha's hands as she takes baby steps on the beach.

Shriya Saran took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of her daughter taking baby steps on the beach. Though the baby's face is not visible Shriya is all smiles. The Drishyam actor uploaded many pictures from her Goa vacation in which she could be seen enjoying a gala time with Andrei.

Sharing the good news with fans on her Instagram handle, Shriya uploaded a video with her little munchkin and husband Andrei Koscheev. She captioned the post, "Hello people, we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine. While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil, our world changed forever…To a world full of adventures, excitement and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life. We are so grateful to god! (sic)"

During an interview with Pinkvilla, the 39-year-old actor opened up about welcoming her daughter with her Russian husband and returning to India to meet her parents. As Shriya and Andrei decided to name their daughter Radha, she revealed that it means 'Happy' in Russian as well as in Sanskrit. She also stated that both of her grandparents are happy to call her by that name.

Shriya Saran on the work front

In an interview, the actor had also revealed that she has started working on the film called Music School with Sharman Joshi. She also disclosed that she would start filming for Drishyam 2 in January or February. She will also be seen in films like RRR, an upcoming Indian Telugu-language period action drama film directed by SS Rajamouli, and produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments, a Tamil film Naragasooran. Apart from that, she has another lined up Telugu film titled Gamanam.

(Image: @shriya_saran1109/Instagram)