Shriya Saran Opens Up On Naming Her Daughter Radha; Reveals Future Projects

Actor Shriya Saran shot to fame after appearing in the 2015 crime thriller Drishyam as she received critical acclaim for her stellar performance. Recently, she grabbed headlines by welcoming her daughter Radha with her husband Andrei Koscheev as she made the announcement via her social media on October 11. After tying the knot in 2018, the actor was rumoured to be pregnant after deciding to move back to India from Barcelona, Spain earlier this year.

She received an outpour of blessings and congratulatory wishes from her fans and Bollywood fraternity after announcing the birth of her child. Recently, Shriya revealed the reason behind naming her daughter Radha.

Shriya Saran on naming her daughter 'Radha'

During an interview with Pinkvilla, the 39-year-old actor opened up about welcoming her daughter with her Russian boyfriend and returning to India to meet her parents. As Shriya and Andrei decided to name their daughter 'Radha', she revealed that it means 'Happy' in Russian as well as in Sanskrit. She also stated that both of her grandparents are happy to call her by that name.

After being asked about who chose the name, the actor, who is set to appear in Drishyam 2 opposite Ajay Devgn, stated that she was ecstatic after knowing she gave birth to a girl as she always wanted a daughter. Her mother was also enthused over the good news and called her granddaughter 'Radha Rani'. After hearing the word, Shriya's husband Andrei revealed that 'Radha' means 'Happy' in Russian.

That is how the duo decided to name their daughter 'Radha Saran Koscheev'. Interestingly, Shriya also revealed the reason behind giving their daughter two surnames. She talked about getting emotional after her husband told her to use her surname in their daughter's as well as she had 'gone through so much' to carry and give birth to her.

Shriya Saran on the work front

In the same interview, the actor stated that she has started working on the film called Music School with Sharman Joshi. She also revealed that she would start filming for Drishyam 2 in January or February. She will also be seen in films like RRR, a Tamil film Naragasooran and a Telugu film titled Gamanam.

Image: Instagram/@shriya_saran1109