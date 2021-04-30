Shruti Haasan Addresses Dating Rumours With Artist Santanu, Talks About Their 'equation'

Actor Shruti Haasan has not shied away from sharing cosy pictures and videos with her rumoured boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. She has not publicly confirmed her relationship with him yet but Santanu often makes an appearance on her social media feed. Shruti recently opened up about her bond with him and how she never ‘hides’ any aspect regarding her life.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shruti said that she does not know if she believes in the concept of ‘dating’. She further said that she will tell her fans what her rapport with Santanu is as she has never hidden anything about her from them. Haasan further elaborated that she does deem it necessary to put a label on her bond with him. Shruti revealed that she is thankful for their friendship and also described Santanu as a very ‘talented’ and ‘unique’ person. She concluded by saying that she is 'happy to have that equation' in her life.

Rumours surrounding Shruti and Santanu surfaced on social media after the two were spotted holding hands in Mumbai earlier this year. On the occasion of Shruti’s birthday on January 28, Santanu shared an adorable photo with Shruti on his Instagram stories. Both are dressed in black overalls and he is hugging her.

A couple of days ago, Shruti shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle that featured her cat and Santanu. In the caption of the post, she has called them her 'lockdown buddies'. Reflecting on the difficult time that everybody is facing, Shruti said, "It’s such a tough time - I do silly things, creative things boring chores to lift my spirits - I’m thankful for my lockdown buddies who are relentless photobombers and such lovely souls - today I felt like being unproductive - I felt like stopping for a second and acknowledging my anxiety - in my heart is a prayer for everyone suffering and I meditate on putting out my little bit of good energy out toward the chaos".

The 35-year-old star was last seen in Netflix's anthology film Pitta Kathalu and Vakeel Saab. She will next be seen in the Tamil political thriller film titled Laabam. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika and Kalaiyarasan essaying prominent characters.

Image courtesy: @shrutzhaasan Instagram

