Shruti Haasan Calls Her Beau Santanu Hazarika And Her Pet Cat Her 'lockdown Buddies'

On April 21, 2021, South diva Shruti Haasan took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a series of photos featuring herself, her pet cat and her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika. In the pictures, she can be seen posing with the duo and flashing her bright smile. The picture seems to be captured at her home. Sharing them, she penned a long note and called her pet cat and beau, 'lockdown buddies'.

Shruti Haasan's lockdown buddies

In the pictures, Shruti can be seen sporting a light pink outfit. She has kept her makeup minimal and her straight long hair mid-parted and open. One can see her cheerfully posing with her pet cat and her boyfriend, Santanu. As for the caption, she wrote, "it’s such a tough time - I do silly things, creative things boring chores to lift my spirits - I’m thankful for my lockdown buddies who are relentless photobombers and such lovely souls - today I felt like being unproductive".

She continued, "I felt like stopping for a second and acknowledging my anxiety - in my heart is a prayer for everyone suffering and I meditate on putting my little bit of good energy out toward the chaos - tell me how you’re feeling - let’s try and help each other?". The actor concluded, "Let me know if there’s any information want me to share or anything we should be talking about ? and in any case here’s a giant hug for you" with flower emoticons.

As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, many of her fans rushed to drop lovely comments. Shruti Haasan's boyfriend, Santanu, too, was quick to respond. He dropped a string of emoticons. Rashmi Shetty wrote, "U are my best bestest". A fan commented, "Nice pictures", while another one called it 'cute' and dropped several red hearts. A netizen called the trio 'lovely'.

Recently, Shruti dropped a video where she can be seen unboxing Cyberpunk 2077 game. She can be seen flashing her bright smile, while self-recording the video. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Its here!!!!! Straight from night city!!!! Finally !!!! It’s the time to unbox this beauty. Thank you team @cyberpunkgame for sending over the Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition â¤ï¸

@Pwrfanatic".

It was only recently that Shruti Haasan dating rumours started surfacing the internet as the actor was spotted walking hand-in-hand with Santanu in Mumbai in the month of January 2021. The actor also celebrated her 35th birthday with her beau and friends. Santanu dropped a picture, where he can be seen hugging Shruti.

