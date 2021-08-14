Shruti Haasan Calls Herself A 'Bandra Girl' Despite Being Born In Chennai: Here's Why

Shruti Haasan is known for her versatile acting and extraordinary singing skills. The actor has worked in several Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films. While the actor is the daughter of the veteran actor Kamal Haasan and was born in Chennai, she still calls herself a "Bandra Girl." Read ahead to know why.

Shruti Haasan reveals why she is a 'Bandra Girl'

Shruti Haasan recently took to her Instagram handle and revealed that she calls herself a 'Bandra Girl'. The actor sported an all-black outfit in the series of photos she shared. She wore a black crop top and shorts. The Gabbar Is Back actor heavily accessorised her look with a black choker, belt, bracelets, and watch. She completed her look with a pair of boots that had a leather finish. The actor shared the photos from her weekend outing with two of her friends. In the caption, she revealed why she calls herself a Bandra girl despite being born in Chennai. She wrote, "Bandra girl—- studied at andrews stayed in the heart of Bandra played my first bunch of rock n rill gigs ever - through one of the most turbulent times in my life the back streets of Bandra were my haven 💖 this place has my heart always." Actor Suchitra Pillai reacted to Shruti's Instagram post and revealed how she could relate to what the former has written. She wrote, "I agree totally.. no matter where in world I've been #bandra will always be the place with of my best memories from childhood to adulthood😍❤️."

Shruti Haasan's Instagram presence

Shruti Haasan enjoys a massive Instagram following of over 17 million. The actor often shares glimpses of her daily life and keeps her followers entertained. Apart from acting, Shruti Haasan also has a keen interest in music. She recently gave a sneak peek into her piano jamming session. The actor shared an IGTV video in which she was seen singing and playing the piano. In the caption, she wrote, "Weirdo for life This song popped into my head after ages and I mean AGES !!! I wrote this for my band the extramentals around 2007-8 and I felt like a super weirdo then, out of place and loving it —- guess what — nothing changed 😅 I’m still that weirdo."

