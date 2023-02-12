Shruti Haasan Goes On A Date With Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika; Calls Him 'best Lover'

Shruti Haasan recently stepped out for a lunch date with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. The actress took to social media and shared some glimpses from her special day. Her date was all about 'good food' and spending time with her beau.

Shruti took to her Instagram story and shared a series of selfies. In the first photo, the couple can be seen twinning in black ensembles. While the Ramaiya Vastavaiya actress wore a black dress, Santanu donned a black shirt. He also sported cool shades.

In another picture, she posted a selfie of herself and wrote, "Good food, the best lover and black leather. Life is good."

See the photos here:

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika's love story

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika are one of the most popular couples in the South industry. Speaking about her love story, the actress revealed that she met Santanu in 2018. She further shared that she was the first one to propose to him. Ever since the couple began dating, they have been vocal about their relationship.

The couple never shies away from showing their love on social media. As per reports, they are currently in a live-in relationship.

Shruti Haasan's professional life

Shruti Haasan is currently enjoying the success of her recent films Veera Simha Reddy and Waitair Veerayya. Both the films were released on Makar Sankranti and witnessed a major clash at the box office. She is also set to appear in Prashant Neel's directorial Salaar. The actress has been paired with Prabhas.