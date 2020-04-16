Shruti Haasan Says She Feels Strange Drinking Coffee Again After 15 Years; See Post

With lockdown 2.0 effect, everyone is now confined to their homes for a longer duration. With the extension, people are trying to find all kinds of things to keep themselves busy. It seems like celebrities are no different when it comes to finding new ways to spend one's time. The latest celebrity to join that wagon is Shruti Haasan as tries her hand at drinking coffee after 15 years.

Shruti Haasan tries drinking coffee after 15 years

Shruti Haasan took to her social media to share a goofy picture with her fans. Dressed in black Sonic tee, she is seen holding a mug in her hand. She captioned the post, "#MOOD ☕️ps- I’ve started drinking teeny tiny amounts of coffee for the first time in maybe 15 years. I feel very strange.. in a good but mostly bad way lol back to my matcha #matchamadeinheaven 💚." [sic]

What is on the work front for Shruti Haasan?

Shruti Haasan was last seen in a short film titled Devi alongside Kajol and Neha Dhupia. The actor was seen in a TV series titled Treadstone in 2019. She essayed the character of Nira Patel in the show. As for 2020, Haasan is caught up with multiple projects. She will be seen in the Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial Yaara alongside Vijay Varma and Vidyut Jamwal.

She will also be seen in a cop drama directed by Gopichand Malineni. Also starring Ravi Teja, the film is titled Krack. She will also be a part of two other projects and going by the reports, they are still in the pre-production phase. She will be seen in a Behzad Khambata and Vibha Singh directorial titled Rashna: The Ray of Light and will be a part of Kamal Haasan's action-comedy titled Sabaash Naidu.

