Shruti Haasan shared a trail of adorable pictures alongside beau Santanu Hazarika as the latter turned a year older today. The glimpses include the duo's adorable selfies as well as romantic candid shots. The Salaar actor also penned a special note for the visual artist, quipping that she is thankful to have known him.

Calling Santanu her 'heart', Shruti mentioned that the world is 'blessed' to encounter his 'gorgeous energy'. The duo has been dating for quite some time now, with Shruti often giving a sneak peek of their frolicking times together via social media.

Shruti Haasan pens heartfelt note on beau Santanu Hazarika's birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, March 31, the Ramaiya Vastavaiya actor dropped a bunch of pictures beginning with Sanatanu's monochrome glimpse and further panning to the couple's adorable moments. In the caption, Shruti mentioned, "Happy birthday my (heart emoticon) @santanu_hazarika_art this world is blessed to encounter your gorgeous energy and I’m so thankful everyday to know you ! I wish you the happiest birthday my Angel Thank you for being you and can’t wait to see all that you do!." Take a look.

Shruti's sister Akshara Haasan also shared a glimpse alongside Hazarika from his birthday bash, where they could be seen on a rooftop restaurant. Birthday boy in the house @santanu_hazarika_art. Always got your back bro", she mentioned in the caption.

The duo, who's currently in a live-in relationship, often share entertaining glimpses from their day to day lives on social media. In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Santanu spilt beans on his marriage plans with Shruti, quipping that they're 'married creatively'.

He mentioned, "We are already married creatively… That shows how strong our bond is… We are creative people who like to do creative things together, that is very important for us. When it comes to (marriage), I don’t know about that. Let’s see how things go.”

