Shruti Haasan Poses In Her 'paradise' With Rumoured Beau Santanu's Artworks

Shruti Haasan shared a series of pictures on Tuesday night while posing alongside rumoured boyfriend Santanu Hazarika’s artworks. In the photos, she pulled off a violet satin body-hugging dress as she sat surrounded by Santanu’s paintings. Not only this but she posted a picture in which Hazarika and her cat, Clara, were enjoying the shoot. Sharing the same, she penned her thoughts in the form of a poem.

She wrote, "The paradise we make, Within four walls, To hold all of our dreams. Is the world that counts. Dripping in paint

Covered in chords. And paw prints, These smallest of things, make a home what it is. Make your own paradise. Always, Even in the darkest of times. Art and lame jokes by Santanu Hazarika." Shruti Haasan's photos garnered the attention of many who went on to drop endearing comments.

Shruti poses in her 'own paradise' with Santanu

It was in May when Shruti had shared a collage to wish her 'bestie' on his birthday. In the pics, the duo made quirky faces and tried different Instagram filters. "Happy birthday to my favourite human," Shruti had penned. She had also thanked him and had added, "Thank you for being born today." Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika's pics had gone massively viral.

Meanwhile, she also shares many pics with her cat, Clara. She showed how she was the only one who was her partner during the lockdown. The Ramaiya Vastavaiya actor recently said that Clara is her very own supermodel and that she loves herself, believes in herself, and her skills. Haasan added, "She knows when to chill and when to lose it and she poops like a proper lady - we should all be like Clara."

On the work front, Shruti was last seen in Pawan Kalyan's movie Vakeel Saab, alongside Prakash Raj, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla, Anjali, among others. While Sriram Venu has written and directed the movie, Raju and Shirish produced it. Apart from this, she is roped in for Laabam opposite Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika, Ramesh Thilak, Prithivi Rajan, Danial Anne and Kalaiyarasan. Laabam will be late filmmaker SP. Jhananathan’s memory who passed away this year.

IMAGE: SHRUTI HAASAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.