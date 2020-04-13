The Debate
Shruti Haasan Refutes Rumours Of Playing Lead In Pawan Kalyan Starrer 'Vakeel Saab'

Regional Indian Cinema

Shruti Haasan in a recent media interview clarified that she is not a part of 'Vakeel Saab'. The interview seems to have put an end to rumours surrounding it.

Shruti Haasan

Rumour mills were abuzz that the makers of Vakeel Saab had signed Shruti Haasan to play the lead alongside Pawan Kalyan. However, the actor in her recent interview with an online portal refuted the rumours and made it clear that she is not a part of the film. Vakeel Saab that is reported to be the official remake of 2016 Bollywood film Pink will mark the return of Pawan Kalyan to acting after a hiatus. Recently, the makers of the upcomer released the first look poster of the film, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers. 

First look poster of Vakeel Saab: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read | Ileana D'Cruz To Star As The Female Lead In Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab'?

Vakeel Saab, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, also features Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Vakeel Saab, directed by Venu Sriram, is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju under their respective banners. Recently, the Tamil remake of Pink, titled Nerkonda Paarvai with Ajith Kumar in the lead, hit the silver screens. The movie reportedly earned about Rs. 150 crores at the box office. 

Also Read | Pawan Kalyan To Work From Home To Wrap Up Dubbing For 'Vakeel Saab'?

Also Read | Shruti Haasan Explains Why Her Family Is Quarantined In Separate Houses Amid COVID-19

What's next for Shruti Haasan?

On the work front, Shruti Haasan recently made her digital debut with short film Devi. Meanwhile, Shruti is awaiting the release of her Telugu movie Krack. The movie, starring Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead, will mark the return of Haasan to Tollywood after a hiatus of three years. The Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer is slated to hit the marquee on May 8, 2020. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read | Shruti Haasan Talks About Her BFF Tamannaah, Says The Bond Wasn't Built Overnight

Besides the upcomer, Shruti Haasan also has Tigmanshu Dhulia's Yaara up for release. Thereafter, she will be seen in Behzad Khambata and Vibha Singh's Rashna: The Ray of Light and Kamal Haasan's Sabaash Naidu. All of which will release in 2020. 

 

 

