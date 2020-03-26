Pawan Kalyan To Work From Home To Wrap Up Dubbing For 'Vakeel Saab'?

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, the entire nation is on lockdown. All shops and public places are shut down to prevent the spread of the virus. Even movie productions have been halted and filming schedules have been pushed back to a later date. During these turbulent times, most people in the country are working from home to protect themselves from the virus. Now, according to the latest reports, actor Pawan Kalyan will also be working from home to finish the dubbing for his upcoming film Vakeel Saab.

According to reports, Pawan Kalyan is currently setting up a makeshift dubbing studio inside his house. This home studio will let him complete his dubbing for the upcoming film, Vakeel Saab. If these reports are true, then Pawan Kalyan will be the first South Indian actor to work from home to complete his film.

If Pawan Kalyan finishes dubbing for his film while at home, then the Vakeel Saab's post-production team will be able to wrap up his segments in the film. According to various reports, the Coronavirus lockdown has affected Vakeel Saab's production as well. Previous reports revealed that the Pawan Kalyan starrer had been pushed back indefinitely in wake of the Coronavirus lockdown.

Vakeel Saab's final shooting schedule is still pending and will commence once the Coronavirus lockdown comes to an end. The film was originally set to release on May 15, 2020. However, due to the lockdown, it is unlikely that the film will premiere on its intended release date.

Vakeel Saab will be a remake of the acclaimed Bollywood film Pink. Pawan Kalyan will play the role of the lawyer, who was originally played by Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi version of the film. The female leads of the movie are Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla. The film is directed by Sriram Venu and is produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju.

