Shruti Haasan Reveals Mom Sarika Haasan's Trait All Desi Kids Can Relate To; See Pics

Ramaiya Vastavaiya actor Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram to share a fan edit of hers that has got her fans relating to her. Daughter of actors Kamal and Sarika Haasan, Shruti shared a funny edit referring to her mom on her Instagram. She shared the edit asking her fans if they all can relate to it. Check out Shruti Haasan's Instagram here!

Shruti Haasan's meme edit

A fan account edited a picture from the actress's movie where she can be seen glaring at someone. Captioning the meme as 'My mom never said no to anything, she simply did this', implying the tendency of Shruti Haasan's mother to glare at their kids for misbehaving. Relating to the meme, the 35-year-old actress shared the meme on her Instagram story asking her fans if all their moms did the same thing. Agreeing to the fact that the meme was very accurate, it was Shruti Haasan's mother that her fans have found something very relatable to the actress.

Pic Credit: Shruti Haasan IG

Shruti Haasan's parents

Sarika Haasan is an actress who is known for her films like Parzania, Baar Baar Dekho, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Hari Puttar: A Comedy of Terrors, and Manorama Six Feet Under. Reportedly, Shruti Haasan and her mother's relationship had been rocky after the split of her parents. But according to DNA, the duo reconciled as they were seen spending time with each other often after being spotted several times going back and forth to each other's places.

Bollywood's renowned veteran actor Kamaal Haasan has worked in multiple Indian language films and bagged several notable awards for his work including four National Awards. Shruti Haasan's father is known to have great relations with her as their interactions in media show how they reconnected after her parents' split. From her movies to music, Shruti is known for going to her father for advice in her personal and professional decision.

A look at Shruti Haasan's Instagram

Enjoying a following of over 16 million followers, Shruti often shares snippets of her personal and professional life on her social media. From BTS pictures of her films to a video of her cooking food for her loved ones, Shruti enjoys keeping her fans in the loop of her day-to-day activities. Recently the actress shared a video dedicated to Chris Adler, her favourite Drummer.

Promo Pic Credit: Shruti Haasan IG

