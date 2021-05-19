Shruti Haasan Shares Her 'photo Dump' And Reveals 3 Things She Will Never Take For Granted

South Indian actor Shruti Haasan has been sharing motivational and insightful anecdotes for her fans to keep them going in this difficult time. Recently, she shared a series of her 'photo dump' from all the places she visited. In the caption of the post, she also revealed the three things that she is never going to take for granted again in her life.

Shruti Haasan's latest Instagram post

The Ramaiya Vastavaiya actor shared a series of pictures and videos of the tourist places she had visited before the lockdown due to the pandemic. In the caption of the post, she wrote that this is 'The “I majorly miss the rest of the world 'photo dump'. She also went on to reveal that she will never take 'travel, good health or new experiences' for granted again. She continued, "Praying we heal from this sooner rather than later !! ALSO this is the time we have to have compassion and understanding with a global perspective - everyone is truly connected". She also went on to write, "#1 all of us getting vaccinated asap is what will help #2 such a good time to reflect on how human we are and how vulnerable we are the last thing we need is to be acting like the war mongering brats we’ve always behaved like - this earth is ours it is beautiful ! Let’s heal and let’s spread".

As soon as Shruti Haasan's photos post was shared, several of her fans and followers rushed in to comment on the post. Many have commented using the fire emoticons and red emojis. See their reactions below.

A look into Shruti Haasan's Instagram

Earlier to this, the 35-year-old actor shared a picture of her giving a quirky expression for the camera. In the picture, she has donned a blacktop. Her hair is left open and styled in curls. She greeted her fans by writing 'Hi' in the caption of the post.

Shruti Haasan's upcoming projects

The Welcome Back actor was last seen in the gripping courtroom drama film Vakeel Saab. She will next be seen in a political drama titled Laabam wherein she has shared screen space with Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika and Kalaiyarasan. She is also going to star in the action thriller film Salaar, alongside Prabhas.

Image- @shrutzhaasan Instagram

