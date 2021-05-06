Shruti Haasan Uses Music To Vent Her Emotions Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Actor and singer Shruti Haasan recently shared a post on social media to reveal her current state of mind amid the pandemic and what is helping her keep her sanity. The artist took to her Instagram account to connect with her fans and give them an update on her emotional state in a long, detailed caption. She pumped chords on her keyboard as she sang the lyrics to an unknown melancholic song.

Dressed in an all-black with her hair tied into a sleek ponytail, Shruti sang in a deep voice with her microphone propped in front of her keyboard. In the one minute long video, she sang about how she found it difficult to stay optimistic when the world was fighting against the novel virus. In the end, she sang a few 'Alaaps' which she called "pitched screams" in her caption. She ended the video with tears brimming in her eyes.

She shared how she was struggling to stay creative during the current dark times as she wrote, "I haven’t been able to think clearly creatively and it makes me super sad that my emotions are so intertwined that I’m not able to unravel or unknot them into a song or idea". She called her singing session a "musical vent". "We are in this together “ just doesn’t cut it anymore", she wrote as she was able to relate with people's loss. She ended the long note with a prayer for the world writing, "May something ELSE MORE POWERFUL spread amongst us -HOPE REFORMATION GROWTH TRUTH AND COMPASSION and finally CHANGE." In her caption, the singer sent love to her fans and followers and promised to work using her platform as she expressed feeling hurt and angry.

Shruti Haasan's musical vent to get through the tough COVID-19 pandemic

Shruti Haasan received love and support from her fans as they left kind messages, heart emojis and fire emojis for her in the comments. Celebrities too commented on the IGTV post. Model Rahhi Chaddha left a simple white heart and a star emoji in appreciation of Shruti's post. Actor Suchitra Pillai called the video "Lovely" and left a heart emoji for the singer. Singer Guru Randhawa wrote, "So Good" for Shruti's new video. Passions actor McKenzie Westmore showed her support for Shruti writing, "So much loss and pain! I just adore you and though we are worlds apart I am always here for you".

Image: Shruti Haasan's Instagram

