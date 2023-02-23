Shruti Haasan Wraps Up Shoot For Prabhas' Salaar, Shares Photo With Director Prashant Neel

Shruti Haasan has wrapped up the shoot of Salaar, which also stars Prabhas in the lead role. She shared a photo with the director of the film, Prashanth Neel. She also shared a note with the picture and said that by the end of the shooting, she felt like family and was grateful.

Shruti Haasan's caption reads, “AND it’s a wrap on SALAAR for me. Thankyou Prashant sir for making me your Aadya.. you are exceptional ..Thankyou Prabhas for being beyond wonderful the absolute darling and Bhuvan for just being so kind and being you .. Homable films it was lovely working on this special film with ALL of the team that was filled with positivity and truly felt like family by the end of it. So grateful #seeyouatthemovies.”

Fans were quick to react to the actor's post and flooded her comment section with excitement. One of the fans wrote, “Waiting for update.” “Can't wait to see you on big screen,” commented another user.

Check out the post here:

Shruti Haasan on Salaar

Shruti Haasan calls Salaar a “no nonsense” film in her career. During one of her interviews, Shruti said, “Salaar is genuinely one of the nicest, no-nonsense, good-energy films I have been part of. I am so happy that one of my biggest projects is also one of my nicest experiences.”

Shruti Haasan also praised Salaar director Prashanth Neel and said, “He is really big on creating worlds that are immersive, persuasive, and timeless at the same time. His characters are also well-written, they all play a role in moving the story forward. He is extremely relaxed and progressive in the way he treats people and is very comfortable to work with.”

More about Salaar

Starring Prabhas, Salaar is touted to be a dystopian film. Recently, a BTS video was shared by the makers and it left everyone excited. Salaar also stars Prithviraj and is all set to release on 28 September 2023.