Shruti Haasan’s Guide To Enjoying Sundays In 30s; See Pics

Vakeel Saab actor Shruti Haasan has come up with a guide to enjoying weekends in her 30s, as she spends her Sundays shopping with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika.

The 35-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared pictures of her enjoying Sunday while buying 'home things' with her boyfriend. "You know you’re in your 30s when you enjoy spending your Sunday buying home things #sunday #furniture #iphone13pro, (sic)", she captioned the post. The actor can be seen sporting an all-black look as she flaunts her toned midriff in a mirror selfie with her beau.

See the post:

The actor is reportedly dating rapper and doodle artist Santanu Hazarika. Hazarika is often featured on Shruti Haasan's Instagram. The two often appear in Mumbai and get snapped by the paparazzi. Although the two have not confirmed their relationship officially, they have often turned heads with cosy photos in the past.

Shruti Haasan to collaborate with Rana Daggubati on new project

Shruti Haasan has recently collaborated with south actor Rana Daggubati and her sister Akshara Haasan for a music video. It is reportedly said that the music video is for Rana's YouTube channel South Bay. However, an official announcement regarding the same has not been made as of now.

The actor had earlier posted a video with Akshara and Rana where the trio can be seen goofing together. Sharing the pictures of the three musketeers, she wrote, “Good people = good days made something special today that makes me so excited to make art and I get to be around truly beautiful people (sic).”

Shruti Haasan on the work front

In terms of work, Shruti has recently wrapped up the latest schedule of her upcoming film Salaar. The upcoming action thriller is written and directed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel. The film stars Shruti opposite south sensation Prabhas. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the film is shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages. It is slated to hit theatres on April 14, 2022.

The actor was last seen political thriller ‘Labaam’ with Vijay Sethupathi. Directed by the late filmmaker SP Jhananathan, the film is centred around Vijay Sethupathi’s quest to fight and save his people from the shackles of corporate greed.

(Image:Instagram/ShrutiHaasan)