'Shyam Singha Roy': Sai Pallavi Dances Gracefully In Classical Track 'Pranavalaya'; Watch

Upcoming Telugu supernatural thriller Shyam Singha Roy's much-hyped song, Pranavalaya has finally been unveiled by the makers today. The song features leading lady Sai Pallavi, who can be seen flaunting her dance skills. The song is penned by Late lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry and Mickey J Meyer has composed the track. Alongside Pallavi, the film also stars actor Nani and Krithi Shetty in lead roles.

Pranavalaya song released

Pranavalaya song focuses on Goddess Durga. In the music video, Pallavi can be seen gracefully performing in a temple with a group of Devadasis in front of a huge crowd. The actor also beautifully essays amazing expressions as she dances to the tunes. As she performs, the crowd can be seen cheering for her graceful moves. The song is crooned by Anurag Kulkarni and the choreography is set by Kruthi Mahesh. it comes as Pallavi's exceptional dance show.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan under Niharika Entertainment, several songs from the film have been released, including Edo Edo. The song gives fans a brief look at Nani and Krithi Shetty's romance.

The plot of the film is set in the backdrop of two different eras. The period story portrays the religious practice of the Devdasi system, while the story taking place in the present timeline features the love story of an adorable couple. Along with Nani and Krithi Shetty, the film also stars Sai Pallavi and Madonna Sebastian, while Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma, and Abhinav Gomatam can be seen in important roles. Shyam Singha Roy is a Bengali youngster who’s fighting against the Devdasi system and takes on biggies in society.

The supernatural thriller film is backed by Venkat Boyanapalli of Niharika Entertainment. The story has been written by Janga Satyadev. After much delay, the film is finally slated for a theatrical release on December 24 this year. Shyam Singha Roy will release in several languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Recently, the 37-year-old actor took to his Instagram to announce the official release date of the film by sharing an intriguing poster featuring himself with Sai Pallavi. He wrote, ''This Christmas Shyam will arrive where he belongs :) To the big screen and to your hearts. TELUGU, TAMIL, MALAYALAM, KANNADA.'' The movie is set to release on December 24 in theatres.

Image: Twitter/@NameisNani